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CARPINTERIA, Calif., July 7, 2026- The City of Carpinteria is excited to announce the launch of a new webpage dedicated to the update of the City’s Emergency Operations Plan (EOP), an important project that will help strengthen community preparedness and resilience for years to come.

The Emergency Operations Plan serves as the City’s guide for preparing for, responding to, and recovering from emergencies such as earthquakes, fires, flooding, severe weather, power outages, and other unexpected events. Last updated in 2014, the plan is now being comprehensively revised to reflect current best practices, local hazards, and the evolving needs of the Carpinteria community.

To help keep residents informed and engaged throughout the process, the City has launched a dedicated project webpage at cityofcarp.co/eopupdate. The website will serve as a central resource for project updates, preparedness information, community outreach efforts, and opportunities for public involvement.

The City is also pleased to announce upcoming community engagement opportunities. This September, residents will have the chance to learn more about the project, ask questions, and share feedback during several public events. Additional details will be shared in the coming weeks.

“Emergency preparedness is strongest when the whole community is involved,” said Juliza Briones, Emergency Manager for City of Carpinteria “This update is about more than just revising a plan-it is about working together to ensure Carpinteria is ready to meet future challenges with confidence. The updated EOP will help strengthen emergency coordination, improve communication during emergencies, support recovery efforts, and better reflect the unique needs of our community.”

Carpinteria’s coastal location, transportation corridors, and close-knit neighborhoods make the community truly special, and they also shape how emergency planning is developed. This update provides an opportunity to take a fresh look at local risks, build on existing strengths, and ensure the City’s emergency planning efforts continue to serve residents effectively.

Whether you are a longtime resident, local business owner, or simply interested in helping build a more prepared community, we encourage you to follow along and participate in the process. A safer, stronger, and more resilient Carpinteria starts with preparation. We invite everyone to visit the new website, stay informed, and join us as we work together to prepare for the future.

To learn more and follow the project, visit cityofcarp.co/eopupdate.