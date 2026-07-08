Since we are debating the future of State Street, here’s an idea that ought to be considered: Let’s definitely continue to keep State Street car free, but why not make it bicycle free as well.

I am a regular and devoted cyclist and have ridden through the downtown chaos many times. It´s uncomfortable at best, verging on death defying for both cyclists and pedestrians, especially on the weekends. Bicycles could instead head downtown using Bath, Castillo, Garden and Laguna Streets some of which already have delineated bike lanes. Bikes could be walked down State or parked in designated areas.

This might just make downtown more inviting for tourists and locals to hang out, shop and eat.