Growing up to George Carlin, I remember that he predicted this Trump cult decades ago. This quote is ironically spot on for what is happening today in this country:

“When your identity is your ideology … Congratulations! … you’ve officially screwed yourself, because now it’s not just an idea, it’s you, and when the idea gets challenged you don’t hear a disagreement, you hear an attack. So what do you do? You build a bubble, a nice soft bubble where everyone agrees with you, uses the same words, hates the same people and claps at the exact right moments. And you will defend that bubble at all costs, even when it makes you sound incredibly stupid. Facts don’t matter anymore, logic’s gone, humor is dead, because admitting you’re wrong would actually mean admitting you are wrong, and that’s unacceptable. So you double down louder, angrier, dumber, and that’s how you end up defending nonsense like it’s sacred scripture, not because it’s true, but because without it you’d have to actually develop a personality.” —George Carlin