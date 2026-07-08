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GOLETA, CA, July 7, 2026 – The City of Goleta is pleased to announce the release of the Public Review Draft Local Coastal Program (LCP). The community has until August 6, 2026, to submit comments. The LCP is the City’s planning and regulatory framework for land use, development, public access, and resource protection within Goleta’s Coastal Zone. Required by the California Coastal Act, the LCP includes a Coastal Land Use Plan (CLUP) and an Implementation Plan (IP) that guide future decision-making in the Coastal Zone.

The CLUP is prepared as a new element of the City’s General Plan, Chapter 11: Coastal Element. The new Coastal Element includes policies currently found in other elements of the General Plan as well as new policies proposed.

The IP is prepared as Title 18 (Coastal Zoning) of the Goleta Municipal Code. Title 18 is based on existing zoning regulations and will be the zoning code applied to all development proposed within the City’s Coastal Zone. The IP has also been prepared to include a new Chapter 16.19 (Additional Regulations in the Coastal Zone) in the City’s subdivision regulations.

The Public Review Draft LCP, a combination of the CLUP and IP, reflects revisions developed through coordination with California Coastal Commission staff and incorporates input received during recent Planning Commission workshops.

Review the Draft Documents

The Public Review Draft LCP materials are available on the City’s Local Coastal Program Project webpage at http://www.CityofGoleta.org/LCP.

Submit Comments

The public review period will remain open through August 6, 2026. Comments and questions should be submitted to: LCP@cityofgoleta.gov.

What Happens Next?

Following the public review period, City staff will evaluate comments received and prepare revisions, as appropriate, before future public hearings and consideration by the Planning Commission, City Council, and California Coastal Commission.