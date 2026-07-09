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Santa Barbara Humane is inviting the community to celebrate summer with its first-ever Santa Maria Car Show Donation Drive on Saturday, July 25, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the organization’s Santa Maria Campus, located at 1687 W. Stowell Rd. The free, family-friendly event will feature classic cars, opportunities to support animals in need, and activities for animal lovers of all ages.

Held in partnership with Los Viejitos Car Club, the event will showcase an impressive collection of vintage and custom vehicles while raising awareness and support for Santa Barbara Humane’s shelter animals and Community Pet Pantry. Attendees are encouraged to bring donations of dog and cat food, cat litter, toys, and other pet supplies to help local families care for their beloved pets during challenging times.

In addition to the car show, guests can take advantage of a walk-up veterinary vaccine clinic from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The Santa Maria Campus will also offer 50% off adoption fees on all available animals, excluding VIP animals, during regular adoption hours from 12:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Guests can also learn more about Santa Barbara Humane’s programs and services and meet adoptable dogs and cats. Whether attendees arrive with a donation for the Pet Pantry, an interest in affordable veterinary care or dog training, hopes of adopting a new companion, or simply a love of classic cars, the event offers a fun way to support local animals and the people who care for them.

“Supporting animals means supporting the people who care for them,” said Kerri Burns, CEO of Santa Barbara Humane. “Whether through our shelter, affordable veterinary care, or Community Pet Pantry, we work every day to help pets stay healthy and in loving homes. We’re excited to partner with Los Viejitos Car Club for an event that celebrates that mission while bringing much-needed resources to local animals and families.”

Santa Barbara Humane’s Community Pet Pantry provides food and supplies to hundreds of families each month, helping keep pets healthy, cared for, and at home with the people who love them. Donations collected during the event will directly support these efforts throughout Santa Barbara County.To view Santa Barbara Humane’s wish list, visit sbhumane.org/wish-list. For more information about the Car Show & Donation Drive, visit sbhumane.org/events.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Santa Barbara Humane is the oldest animal welfare agency in Santa Barbara County, serving the community for more than 139 years. The organization’s campuses in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria provide affordable veterinary care, affordable dog training, adoption services, and socially conscious sheltering for local animals, whether they are with a loving family or waiting for a home of their own. Because Santa Barbara Humane does not receive federal funding, it relies on local donor support to help thousands of animals and families throughout Santa Barbara County each year. Santa Barbara Humane is an independent organization and is not aﬃliated with the Humane Society of the United States or the ASPCA.