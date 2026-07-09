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Santa Barbara, Calif. – An investigation that began in May has resulted in the arrest of a Santa Barbara man for providing a controlled substance to a juvenile.

In May 2026, Sheriff’s detectives began an investigation involving 50-year-old Jeffrey Kyle Snyder of Santa Barbara. During the investigation, detectives learned that Snyder met a 17-year-old female online and eventually arranged to meet her for a date in person. The investigation revealed that while at Snyder’s residence in the 2400-block of Pained Cave Road, he injected the female with methamphetamine and sexually assaulted her.

On Tuesday, June 30, 2026, detectives tracked Snyder to the 2500-block of Mesa School Road where he was arrested while exiting a ride share. Snyder was booked at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail for a felony charge of providing narcotics to a juvenile. Snyder was also booked on an outstanding warrant for violation of probation related to a prior witness intimidation case.

Snyder remains in custody with bail set at $325,000. Additional charges stemming from this investigation have been forwarded to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Due to the victim’s age and the ongoing nature of this investigation, no additional details about the victim will be released. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Kiesow at (805) 681-4150. Anonymous tips may also be submitted by calling the Sheriff’s Office tip line at (805) 681-4171 or online through SBSheriff.org.