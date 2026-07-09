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SANTA BARBARA, CA – July 8, 2026

Libraries help kids succeed, and Santa Barbara Public Library (SBPL) and Santa Barbara Unified School District (SBUSD) are working together to make library access easier than ever for students.

Student Success Cards are starter Library Cards that give students the ability to check out up to three physical items and full access to online learning tools – no physical card or trip to the library to sign up required. These cards are available to all SBUSD students, now including several Charter Schools.



Parents & Guardians: All you need to do is opt in through Aeries while enrolling your child for school. These cards are activated by mid-September each year.

Student Success Cards are not physical cards, just an easy-to-remember number and pin.



Card Number and PIN

Library Card Number: 21447000 + your Student ID number (aka, Lunch number)

PIN: The last four digits of the primary phone number listed in Aeries.

Students can:

Use their Card Number and PIN at self-check kiosks.

Share their Card Number with library staff at checkout.

Use their card number and PIN to log in to online resources.

For more information, including a short video with step-by-step instructions on how to opt in through Aeries, visit Student Success Cards (sbplibrary.org/StudentSuccess).