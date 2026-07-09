If you don’t rent an apartment and don’t own rental property, you might assume this Rent Stabilization Ordinance has nothing to do with you. It does.

This isn’t a landlord issue or tenant issue. It’s about what kind of community we’ll all be living in 10 years from now.

Supporters say the ordinance will bring stability — protecting renters from sudden rent hikes and displacement. But real stability means protecting the supply of homes families, workers, seniors, and the next generation will need tomorrow, not just today.

This ordinance also creates a permanent government program — a registry, enforcement staff, ongoing oversight. Every dollar spent on that bureaucracy is a dollar not going toward safe streets, parks, working libraries, fast emergency response, and care for our neighbors.

Think about the housing that’s held this city together for decades — the apartment above a garage, the backyard cottage, the converted in-law unit. These modest, often-unpermitted homes are some of our most affordable. If new layers of regulation make it too risky or too costly for owners to keep renting them out, those homes don’t get “protected.” They disappear — and so do those neighbors.

Santa Barbara’s housing challenge is real, and deserves a real answer — not one that quietly makes things worse while sounding like it’s solving them.

Every resident deserves an honest answer before we commit: will this strengthen our community, or hand our children a harder problem to fix later?

This decision will shape who gets to call Santa Barbara home for generations.