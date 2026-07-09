In quiet corners of Santa Barbara — backyard cottages, converted garages, and modest in-law units — hundreds of working families, teachers, seniors, and service workers have found their only affordable place to call home. These unpermitted units offer lower rents and longstanding stability.

Yet the proposed Rent Stabilization Ordinance, with its mandatory Rental Registry, could trigger the very displacement it seeks to prevent. Owners face an impossible choice: register and risk costly code enforcement, fines, or demolition—or quietly evict tenants and remove these units from the market. The result? Vulnerable families pushed out while the city loses precious affordable housing.

Everyone in Santa Barbara should care — not just tenants and landlords. Losing these units shrinks our housing supply, drives up rents citywide, strains emergency services, and weakens neighborhoods. It affects schools, local businesses, and taxpayers. Additionally, the high administrative expenses of the Rent Stabilization Ordinance — staff, technology, and enforcement — will divert scarce funds from essential public services like libraries, public safety, and fire protection.

Some council members have suggested expanding registration even further. This raises serious concerns about government overreach: Once the city starts compiling registries of private property, where will this expansion stop, and what protections will remain for everyday homeowners and families?