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As has become tradition, Veggie Rescue participated in Solvang’s annual Fourth of July Parade. A team of volunteers, sporting vegetable costumes and led by the organization’s founder and his wife, Terry and Holly Delaney, followed behind the organization’s iconic refrigerated truck, handing out snack bags of carrots to eager parade watchers along the route. As the group made its way through downtown Solvang, Veggie Rescue was met with cheers and shouts for carrots from parade watchers of all ages, creating an atmosphere of excitement and community spirit.

“We had a wonderful time doing what Veggie Rescue does best: providing free, healthy, fresh produce to families and children,” said a volunteer. “Handing out carrots in the parade is exactly what Veggie Rescue does and what it believes in as an organization. It’s a simple, visible way to showcase and share our mission with the community.”

Veggie Rescue extends a deep and heartfelt thank you to the Solvang Rotary Club for organizing the parade and welcoming Veggie Rescue’s participation, and to Grimmway Produce and New Frontiers for donating the carrots distributed at the event.

Veggie Rescue’s mission is to fight food insecurity by rescuing surplus produce and delivering it, free of charge, to nonprofits, schools, and community programs throughout Santa Barbara County. For the past 16 years, Veggie Rescue has been turning compassion into action, rescuing good food and redirecting it toward hope, health, and community. A new project for the organization is the Shepherd Giving Farm, a 20-acre organic farm west of Buellton overseen by lifelong farmer Tom Shepherd. All produce grown on the farm will be transported via Veggie Rescue and donated to nonprofits serving food insecure community members.