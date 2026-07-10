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SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA — For 17-year-old Juan Tello Salinas of Santa Maria, the Joe Howell Legacy Scholarship represents more than financial support. It reinforces a belief that second chances are real. During a ceremony hosted by the Santa Barbara County Education Office and County Board of Education, the recent high school graduate shared a message shaped by his own journey: “Your past does not have to decide your future. What matters most is what you choose to do next.”

The $500 scholarship, established in 2024 to honor longtime County Board of Education Trustee Joe Howell, supports students and adults pursuing college or career training, with priority given to current and former students of SBCEO’s Juvenile Court and Community Schools (JCCS).

This past spring, Tello Salinas briefly attended SBCEO’s Dos Puertas School, a Juvenile Court and Community School serving justice-involved youth. He recovered credits, performed community service, and successfully graduated from Santa Maria High in June.

Tello Salinas thanked his family and Dos Puertas teaching assistant, Michael Fuentes, who supported him in reaching his goals. “This scholarship represents something I strongly believe in: second chances. My goal is to build a career that allows me to help my parents, make life a little less stressful for them, and make them proud. Receiving this scholarship reminds me that people believe in me, and I want to make the most of that opportunity.”

Tello Salinas said he plans to pursue a career as a plumber.

Fuentes, who nominated Tello Salinas for the scholarship, praised his perseverance.

“It was truly a privilege to get to know Juan and watch him grow over the past several months,” Fuentes said. “He never looked for an easy path. When challenges came, he stayed focused and kept moving forward.”

Board President Nadra Ehrman joined Howell and Superintendent Salcido in presenting Tello Salinas with a framed certificate, check, and bouquet before an audience that included his family, educators, and supporters.

Following his retirement after 25 years of board service, Howell inspired the creation of the scholarship to honor students who, as he often says, push forward, even when the road isn’t easy.

“When we created this scholarship, our hope was to encourage young people who have shown resilience, accepted responsibility, and are committed to building a better future. Juan embodies all of those qualities,” Howell said. “We hope this scholarship is a constant reminder that your entire community believes in you and is cheering you on every step of the way.”

County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Susan Salcido reflected on Juan’s accomplishments. “Juan’s story reminds us that success doesn’t follow one set path,” Salcido said. “This scholarship recognizes his perseverance and the progress he’s made, while investing in the future he is building. We are proud of him and grateful to the educators, mentors, and family members who encouraged him along the way.”

About Dos Puertas Schools:

Located in Santa Maria, Dos Puertas is one of the Santa Barbara County Education Office’s Juvenile Court and Community Schools (JCCS) . The school provides a safe, supportive learning environment for students in unique circumstances — including those referred through the court system or alternative education programs.

Dos Puertas offers individualized instruction, small class sizes, and specialized support to help students earn high school diplomas, build job and life skills, and prepare for college or career pathways. The program emphasizes personal growth, responsibility, and connection—opening doors to new opportunities for every student.

About the Joe Howell Legacy Scholarship:

The Joe Howell Legacy Scholarship supports students and adults pursuing college or career training. Awards typically range from $300 to $500 and are given annually, with priority to individuals who have attended or are currently enrolled in SBCEO’s Juvenile Court and Community Schools (JCCS). Scholarships must be used for tuition, books, or materials supporting continuing education.

About Joe Howell:

Joe Howell concluded 25 years of service on the Santa Barbara County Board of Education in 2024. During his tenure, he personally congratulated every Juvenile Court and Community School graduate with a letter. He was honored as the Person of the Year by the Santa Barbara Foundation in 2023.