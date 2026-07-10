Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Appoints Marinella Baker as Deputy DirectorExperienced Nonprofit Leader Brings Strong Record of Fundraising, Operations, and Community Engagement to SBMM

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Marinella Baker. | Photo by Heather Behrens.

Santa Barbara, CA — The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Marinella Baker as its new Deputy Director.

An accomplished nonprofit executive with 16 years of progressive leadership experience, Baker brings a proven track record of organizational growth, financial stewardship, fundraising success, and community engagement. Her career reflects a rare combination of strategic vision, operational expertise, and a warm, collaborative leadership style.

Most recently, Baker served as Director of Development at the Elings Park Foundation, the largest privately funded nonprofit park in America. During her tenure, annual fundraising revenue grew from $280,000 to $1.3 million, and she helped manage the transformative $16 million EPIC! Capital Campaign. Among her many accomplishments, she led a campaign that raised $200,000 in just eight weeks, fulfilling a donor-stipulated condition that unlocked an additional $1 million gift.

Prior to that role, Baker spent a decade as Director of Operations for a thriving nonprofit, where she helped build the organizational infrastructure and community relationships needed for long-term success. She administered a $2.2 million annual operating budget, oversaw financial reporting, payroll, and audit preparation, and maintained full fiscal accountability year after year. She also served as primary liaison to the Board of Directors, collaborated closely with executive leadership on strategic planning and sustainability, cultivated meaningful community partnerships, planned and executed large-scale events, and directed a summer camp program serving 400 youth annually.

Born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, a city deeply shaped by its beaches and connection to the sea, Baker brings both personal passion and professional experience to her new role at SBMM. A proud mother of two, she has built her career around the belief that strong institutions are built through trust, relationships, and a shared sense of purpose.

“Marinella brings exceptional leadership, energy, and heart to SBMM,” said Executive Director of the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Dean Noble. “Her experience in nonprofit management, fundraising, and community building will be an incredible asset as the museum continues to grow and deepen its impact.”

Baker said she is excited to join the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum as it continues to inspire wonder, preserve history, and connect the community to the sea.

The appointment reflects SBMM’s continued commitment to strengthening its leadership team as the museum looks toward the future and builds on its mission of creating excellent exhibits and educational experiences that celebrate the Santa Barbara Channel and illuminate our rich connections with the sea.

About the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

Founded in 2000, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum presents and interprets the rich maritime history of the Santa Barbara Channel. Through engaging exhibits and educational programs, SBMM connects visitors of all ages to the stories, science, and culture of our coast and ocean communities. SBMM has become one of the leading maritime museums in the United States and received accreditation from the American Alliance of Museums in 2021.