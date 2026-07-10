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SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Unite to Light, a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit organization dedicated to providing low-cost solar light and power to those without electricity across the globe, is proud to announce the appointment of Eva Haller, an internationally recognized philanthropist, activist, mentor, and nonprofit leader, to its Board of Directors.

A Holocaust survivor, lifelong advocate for social justice, and recipient of numerous humanitarian honors, Haller has spent decades advancing educational, environmental, and humanitarian causes around the world. Her extensive leadership experience includes service on the boards of organizations such as Free the Children, the Jane Goodall Institute, Women for Women International, Creative Visions Foundation, and numerous educational and philanthropic institutions. For more than four decades Eva has served as a Trustee of the University of California, Santa Barbara and has been recognized with the Mandela Award for Humanitarian Achievement, the United Nations Population Fund Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Forbes Excellence in Mentoring Award, among many others.

Since 2011, UTL has distributed more than 285,000 solar products to people in 80 countries. These lights enable students to study at night, help midwives save lives, offer hope to those suffering from natural disasters, and provide light and power to those experiencing homelessness.

For Unite to Light, Haller’s appointment represents not only the addition of a respected nonprofit leader, but the continuation of a relationship that reaches back to the organization’s earliest years.

Haller first became acquainted with Unite to Light through her connection to founder Dr. John Bowers at the University of California, Santa Barbara. Years later, while serving alongside Gisela Voss Kernan on the Board of Directors of Free the Children, Haller witnessed the profound grief experienced by the Voss Kernan family following the tragic loss of their son, Luke.

Recognizing an opportunity to transform loss into lasting impact, Haller encouraged Gisela and her family to partner with Unite to Light to distribute solar lights in Luke’s memory to children and families in Kenya. That initial project became the beginning of a remarkable partnership. Unite to Light subsequently renamed its original solar light the Luke Light in honor of Luke Voss Kernan, and Gisela Voss Kernan later joined the organization’s Board of Directors, where she continues to serve today.

“Eva has been part of the Unite to Light story for many years,” said Megan Birney Rudert, Unite to Light CEO. “Her vision helped spark a partnership that has touched countless lives and strengthened our organization. We are honored to welcome her to the Board and look forward to benefiting from her wisdom, leadership, and global perspective.”

Throughout her career, Haller has been known as a connector, mentor, and champion of innovative solutions to global challenges. Her experience spans international development, education, human rights, environmental stewardship, and nonprofit governance. She brings to Unite to Light a deep understanding of effective board leadership, strategic philanthropy, and the power of partnerships to create lasting change.

“I have long admired Unite to Light’s commitment to improving lives through simple, sustainable technology,” said Haller. “I am delighted to join the Board and help advance its mission of bringing light, power, and opportunity to communities around the world.”

As Unite to Light continues to expand its impact across health, education, disaster response, and climate resilience initiatives, Haller’s guidance and experience will help shape the organization’s next chapter of growth and service.

About Unite to Light

Unite to Light envisions a world where every person has access to clean, affordable light and energy. As a not-for-profit 501(c)3 they manufacture and distribute efficient, durable, low cost solar light and power to people living without electricity. Since 2011 they have delivered over 285,000 solar products to people in 80 countries. For more information on their work visit UnitetoLight.org