The California chapter of Stance on Science [https://snapcoalition.org/initiatives/stance-on-science] is a nationwide, non-partisan initiative organized by early-career scientists. Our goal is to help voters better understand how candidates for elected office – spanning local to federal offices – will use science and data to inform their policies and decision making. We believe that many issues that voters care about – environment, public health, K-12 education – have important scientific angles.

While we will likely have several materials to share in coming weeks, we are currently gathering community feedback about what topics voters care about, as well as which California candidates they want to hear about regarding scientific topics. If you can contribute, please fill out this community feedback form [https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc7MEzKL6qwgx76YBw1XmXL7vc9SbT2R2EAbbul-9G0IVrBrA/viewform].