As the mother of two elementary age children, I strongly encourage the Santa Barbara City Council to renew the trapeze agreement at Plaza de Vera Cruz. Both of my daughters participate in the trapeze programs at the park, and they love it. Many local residents, children, and adults learn trapeze skills through this program which generates revenue for the city, and many others enjoy watching them.

Plaza de Vera Cruz was formerly little used and sometimes referred to as “needle park.” The City of Santa Barbara should retain the trapeze program. It is an asset to our community.