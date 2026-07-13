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CARPINTERIA, Calif., June 13, 2026- The nomination period for the 2026 Carpinteria General Municipal Election of City Council candidates opens on July 13, with three full-term seats, serving until December 2030. The nomination period closes on Aug. 7. However if an incumbent does not file, then the nomination period for that Council District is extended to Aug. 12.

The seats up for election include council district 1, currently represented by Mónica Solórzano; district 3, currently represented by Julia Mayer; and district 5, currently represented by Al Clark. Eligible candidates interested in applying must be at least 18 years old, U.S. citizens and registered voters living within their specific district.

Those interested are encouraged to make an appointment with the Carpinteria City Clerk’s Office. Candidate Handbooks are free, and a $25 filing fee applies when submitting nomination papers. To schedule an appointment or view the District Boundary Map, email brianb@carpinteriaca.gov or visit carpinteriaca.gov/city-hall/city-clerk/#election