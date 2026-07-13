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As part of its ongoing commitment to a vibrant, sustainable local cultural sector and arts access for all, the City is investing nearly $250,000 into the community through its annual Cultural Arts Grants. Applications must be submitted by August 17, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. (PT).

Santa Barbara-based organizations are invited to apply for any one of the three grant programs: Community Arts, Organizational Development, and Community Events and Festivals. The programs are intended to provide arts access for underserved communities, support diverse nonprofits, and catalyze events and festivals that enhance local economic and community vitality.

Community Arts (CA) Grants: Supports arts projects and programs that serve youth, low-income residents, and historically underserved communities within Santa Barbara. Funding is intended to increase access to the arts and foster inclusive participation across neighborhoods and populations that face barriers to engagement.CA Grant Maximum Grant Request: $6,000Grant Activity Period: Projects must take place between January 1 and December 31 (12 months).

Organizational Development (OD) Grants: Supports Santa Barbara-based arts organizations in building sustainability, expanding capacity, and improving overall performance. Funding may be used for operational and marketing expenses, including efforts to grow audiences, strengthen infrastructure, and increase earned income over time.OD Grant Maximum Grant Request: $15,000Grant Activity Period: Projects must take place between January 1 and June 30 of the following year (18 months).

Community Events & Festivals (EF) Grants: Provides funding to Santa Barbara organizations for the promotion and production of arts and cultural events. Applicants must demonstrate the ability to produce public events or festivals that enhance the City’s cultural vitality, attract broad audiences, and reflect community diversity.EF Grant Maximum Grant Request: $15,000Grant Activity Period: Projects must take place between January 1 and June 30 of the following year (18 months).

To be eligible, applicants must have nonprofit 501 (c) (3) status or a nonprofit fiscal sponsor and attend a mandatory informational workshop.

Please register to attend the in-person or online workshop: To request Spanish interpretation services for Thursday’s grant workshop, please email Hannah Rubalcava at Hannah@sbac.ca.gov.

Cultural Arts Grants In-person Workshop Thursday, July 16, 2026Noon. to 1:00 p.m.David Gebhard Meeting Room (630 Garden St.)Event Info | Add Event to Your Calendar

Register for the in-person workshop

Cultural Arts Grants Online Workshop Wednesday, August 5, 20264:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.Event Info | Add Event to Your Calendar

Register for the online workshop

For grant guidelines, eligibility requirements, and the online application portal, visit sbac.ca.gov/city-grants.

The Cultural Arts Grants are funded by the City of Santa Barbara. Applications are reviewed by the City-appointed Arts Advisory Committee and Community Events & Festivals Committee. Grant administration is facilitated by the County Office of Arts and Culture. For more than 30 years, both governments have shared resources and staff to maximize support for Santa Barbara arts and culture institutions, programs, initiatives, and projects.