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(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) –The County of Santa Barbara Community Services Department, Parks Division (County Parks), has released the Draft Program Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the Santa Barbara County Recreation Master Plan and associated Comprehensive Plan and Ordinance Amendments. The document, published on June 26, 2026, fulfills requirements under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA).

The Recreation Master Plan outlines a long‑term vision to fund, build, and maintain parks, trails, and public recreational facilities over the next 20 years within the unincorporated areas of the county. The Draft Plan proposes capital improvements, programs, funding strategies, and implementation tools, including the proposed Recreation Benefit Project (RBP) Program, which would allow private developments to contribute to the public recreation system.

The Draft Program EIR evaluates potential environmental impacts, identifies proposed mitigation measures, and outlines monitoring requirements across a full range of CEQA resource areas. Significant and unavoidable impacts identified in the report include agricultural resources and transportation.

The public is encouraged to review the Draft Program EIR and provide written comments regarding the adequacy and completeness of the analysis. The document is available online at Recreation Master Plan | Santa Barbara County, CA – Official Website.

Written comments will be accepted until 5:00 PM on August 10, 2026. Comments may be submitted via email to RecPlan@countyofsb.org or mailed to:

Attn: Jeff Lindgren, Assistant Director, County Parks

Community Services Department, Parks Division

123 East Anapamu Street

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

To support the Recreation Master Plan and Recreation Benefit Project Program, the County is also proposing amendments to the Comprehensive Plan and zoning ordinances.

The Draft Plan reflects over two years of community engagement, including more than 8,000 survey responses and 90 outreach events. The County extends its appreciation to community members, local cities and districts, partner organizations, and the multi‑jurisdictional steering committee for their contributions.