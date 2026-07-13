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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — July 13, 2026 — Four Seasons Cleaners, a family-owned dry-cleaning company with three locations across Santa Barbara County, has launched a fully automated 24/7 drop-off and pick-up kiosk at its 3351 State St. location — the first system of its kind in the City of Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara County.

The new kiosks let customers skip the counter entirely. Using a simple four-step process — Register, Drop Off, Order Ready, Pick Up — customers can leave their dry cleaning any time, day or night, and return whenever it’s convenient to collect it, even outside normal business hours.

Access is powered by a simple text-message verification system: customers scan a QR code posted at the kiosk, receive a one-time access text, and the secure door unlocks automatically. New customers complete a quick sign-up the first time they use the system; returning customers can access it in seconds.

“Our customers lead busy lives, and the dry cleaner’s hours don’t always line up with theirs,” said Scott Shah, President of Four Seasons Cleaners. “We wanted to remove that friction completely. Now a customer can drop off a suit at 10 p.m. on their way home or pick up a dress at 6 a.m. before an early flight, without ever having to work around our schedule. Investing in this technology first, ahead of the rest of the county, is part of how we’ve always done business here — we look for ways to make life a little easier for the neighborhoods we serve.”

How It Works

Register: First-time customers complete a quick sign-up at the kiosk touchscreen.

First-time customers complete a quick sign-up at the kiosk touchscreen. Drop Off: Customers place their items in the secure drop-off unit, available 24/7.

Customers place their items in the secure drop-off unit, available 24/7. Order Ready: Customers receive a text notification once their order has been cleaned and is ready for pick-up.

Customers receive a text notification once their order has been cleaned and is ready for pick-up. Pick Up: Customers scan their QR code at the pick-up kiosk and retrieve their order in seconds — any time, day or night.

While the kiosks are accessible around the clock, staffed hours at the State Street location remain Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m., and Saturday, 8:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. (closed Sundays), with a brief unattended window daily from 1:00–1:30 p.m.

About Four Seasons Cleaners Four Seasons Cleaners operates three locations serving Santa Barbara County: 3351 State St. in Santa Barbara, 4850 Hollister Ave. in Goleta, and 1024 Coast Village Rd. in Montecito (operating locally as Montecito Cleaners). Four Seasons Cleaners has served the Ventura community for the past 25 years and expanded into Santa Barbara County in 2019 with the purchase of all three locations.

Media Contact Scott Shah President Four Seasons Cleaners 805-223-0830 sonnyshah@gmail.com https://www.4seasonscleaners.net/