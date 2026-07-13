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Friendship Center receives Certificate of Commendation from the City of Santa Barbara. Left to right: Mayor Pro Tem Kristen Sneddon, Friendship Center Executive Director, Kathryn Westland, Friendship Center Board of Directors Member-at-Large, Gerrie Shapiro | Credit: Courtesy

Executive Director, Kathryn Westland gives thanks after Santa Barbara County awards Friendship Center with official resolution. | Credit: Courtesy

Friendship Center members celebrate the city’s presentation of the Certificate of Commendation, honoring 50 years of service to the community. | Credit: Courtesy

Friendship Center officially kicked off its 50th Anniversary year by receiving two special proclamations recognizing five decades of compassionate care and service to older adults living with dementia and their families throughout South Santa Barbara County.

The first recognition came on July 2, when Mayor Pro Tem Kristen Sneddon presented Friendship Center with a Certificate of Commendation from the City of Santa Barbara during the organization’s festive Fourth of July celebration. Members enjoyed a patriotic afternoon complete with a special lunch, dancing to music from a live DJ, and festive red, white, and blue attire as the surprise proclamation was presented.

Just days later, on July 7, Friendship Center was recognized by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, where Supervisor Roy Lee and Supervisor Laura Capps presented the organization with an official Resolution honoring its 50 years of dedicated service and lasting impact on the community.

“Receiving these two recognitions in the same week is an incredible honor,” said Kathryn Westland, Friendship Center Executive Director. “While these proclamations bear Friendship Center’s name, they truly belong to the countless supporters, volunteers, families, staff members, and community partners whose compassion and generosity have made our mission possible for the past 50 years. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has helped Friendship Center grow and serve our community.”

As Friendship Center looks toward the future, it remains committed to providing innovative, person-centered dementia care and ensuring that every older adult and family facing memory loss has access to compassionate support. Advancing this mission, the organization will launch its inaugural Dementia Care Conference and Family Reunion during a special Anniversary Weekend, September 26–27.

For more information about Friendship Center and its 50th Anniversary celebrations, visit https://friendshipcentersb.org/50-years/.

About Friendship Center

Founded in 1976, Friendship Center is a nonprofit adult day services organization dedicated to enriching the lives of older adults living with dementia and providing support, education, and respite for their families. Through engaging programs, compassionate care, and meaningful community connections, Friendship Center helps participants thrive while maintaining dignity, purpose, and joy.

For more information, visit fcsb.org.