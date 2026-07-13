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GOLETA, CA, July 10, 2026 – One of Goleta’s favorite events is coming up on Saturday, August 15. We hope you can join us for Goleta’s Dam Dinner at the scenic Lake Los Carneros Dam from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Watch this video invitation from Mayor Paula Perotte to find out more about this low-key special event. The video is also available in Spanish featuring the City’s Spanish Engagement Specialist Marcos Martinez. New this year, Cycling Without Age will be at the event to give a ride to anyone who needs it. This is a great way for anyone with mobility issues to still enjoy the event.

The Dam Dinner is a popular Goleta event bringing together neighbors and friends. Tables and chairs are set-up along the dam with breathtaking views of Lake Los Carneros and the mountains. Bring your own picnic dinner and beverages or purchase food at the event from 805 Lobo Butcher Shop. Enjoy live bluegrass music courtesy of the Salt Martians. Commemorate the event with a Dam Dinner t-shirt. Bring the kids to this family-friendly event – there will be face painters, Kona Ice, and the Goleta Valley Library Bookvan.

As a reminder, the City has a plastic reduction ordinance in place, and we ask you to please not bring single-use plastics. As a free gift to you, attendees will receive a reusable travel utensil set to use and keep courtesy of the City of Goleta. Learn more about Plastic Free Goleta here: http://www.cityofgoleta.org/plasticfreegoleta. #GoGreenGoleta

To get to the event, enter off N. La Patera Lane or Stow House at 304 N. Los Carneros Road. Wear walking shoes and bring a jacket in case it gets windy. Please do not bring pets, service animals are allowed.

There is a complimentary bike valet that will allow attendees to ride their scooters, bikes or e-bikes to the event and have a safe and convenient place to park them. SB MOVE staff and volunteers will keep watch and help attendees retrieve their vehicles at the end of the event. The bike valet will be placed near the N. La Patera Lane entrance next to the food truck.

Goleta’s Dam Dinner is organized by the City of Goleta and Goleta Valley Historical Society with special thanks to Big Hammer Lures, Creekside Restaurant, Devereux, Fuel Depot & The Point Market, MarBorg, and the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce.

See you August 15 at the #BestDamDinner!