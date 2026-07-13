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SANTA BARBARA, CA, July 8, 2026 – The Santa Barbara Education Foundation (SBEF) is pleased to welcome Leonor Reyes as its new Programs Manager.

Reyes, a San Marcos High School graduate and parent of three Santa Barbara Unified School District alumni, brings a lifelong connection to local public education and a passion for supporting students, families, and educators. As Programs Manager, Reyes will oversee SBEF’s enrichment programs and initiatives that enhance student learning and engagement across the district, including programs such as the Summer Music Camps and the Foundation’s annual Educator Grants program, which will invest more than $228,000 in innovative classroom projects across Santa Barbara Unified School District schools this year.

Reyes earned a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology from UC Santa Barbara and has dedicated much of her career to serving youth and families. Most recently, she served as Production Coordinator for the Wild & Free Film Festival. Prior to that, she served as Development Strategist for The Starfish Connection and spent nearly two decades at the Channel Islands YMCA’s St. George Youth Center as Program Director, overseeing youth, after-school, summer camp, and teen programs.

Throughout her career, Reyes has focused on supporting community initiatives that promote youth and community safety and advance educational and enrichment opportunities for children, teens, and their families. She remains actively involved in the community by continuing to volunteer with the Wild & Free Film Festival and facilitating Spanish-language support groups for mothers in Isla Vista.

“Public education is one of the most powerful tools we have to create opportunity,” Reyes shared. “When we invest our time, energy, and heart into public education, we are investing in the future of our community. Strong public schools strengthen entire communities.”

“The Foundation is thrilled to welcome Leonor to our team,” said Vanessa Pelton, Executive Director of SBEF. “She brings a wealth of experience, strong community relationships, and a deep commitment to public education. Her expertise and longstanding involvement in the Santa Barbara community make her an invaluable asset as we continue to expand our impact and strengthen support for students and schools.”

Founded in 1985, the Santa Barbara Education Foundation promotes private support of Santa Barbara’s public education system, serving 11,700 students in 21 schools. For more information, visit santabarbaraeducation.org