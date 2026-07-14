Letters Courageous Character By LeeAnn Morgan, S.B. Tue Jul 14, 2026 | 5:17pm Share this: Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Share on X (Opens in new window) X Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Print (Opens in new window) Print Add independent.com on Google Add the SB Independent as your preferred source to see more of our stories on Google. In many ways, Sheila Lodge was the Ruth Bader Ginsburg of Santa Barbara. Thank you for your service, Ms. Lodge. Wed Jul 15, 2026 | 06:30am https://www.independent.com/2026/07/14/courageous-character/