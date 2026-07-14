In many ways, Sheila Lodge was the Ruth Bader Ginsburg of Santa Barbara.

Thank you for your service, Ms. Lodge.

Wed Jul 15, 2026 | 06:30am
https://www.independent.com/2026/07/14/courageous-character/

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