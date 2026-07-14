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Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) invites the community to celebrate the ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening of REH Contemporary Studio and Gallery on Thursday, July 16, at 5:00 PM at 12 West Anapamu Street.

REH Contemporary Studio and Gallery is a new creative destination in Downtown Santa Barbara, showcasing the figurative artwork of artist Ruth Ellen Hoag. Along with the gallery, REH offers weekly studio classes in watercolor, acrylic, and mixed-media painting, welcoming artists of all skill levels to learn, create, and grow.

“The journey to getting the Studio and Gallery at REH Contemporary OPEN open has been an adventure! I feel now that it is truly a landing place for me. Feeling at home in my working studio, it can, and has, become a place for small theatre productions, music, and other adventures in the arts. It is also a place to teach, so much so that there is a gallery opening inside the gallery for my students to have the experience of exhibiting. For me the gallery is an extension of the studio where I can introduce new work before it is seen anywhere else. Unabashed!” said Ruth Ellen, owner of REH Contemporary Studio and Gallery.

“The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association is excited to welcome REH to downtown,” said Robin Elander, Executive Director of the DSBIA. “Creative spaces like this studio and gallery enrich our downtown by supporting artists and bringing the community together through art. We’re thrilled to celebrate this exciting new addition.”

The community is invited to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony, explore the new gallery, and enjoy nibbles and refreshments.

EVENT DETAILS:

What: REH Contemporary Studio & Gallery Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening

When: Thursday, July 16, at 5:00 PM

Where: 12 W. Anapamu Street

For more information, visit ruthellenhoag.com or follow @ruthellenhoagon Instagram.

The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) is a nonprofit dedicated to providing enhanced services to make downtown a vibrant place for visitors, investors, and residents. For more information on DSBIA’s events, programs, and a directory of businesses, visit http://www.DowntownSB.org.