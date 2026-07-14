Goleta Valley South Little League Wins Section 1 Championship With 1-0 Victory Over Conejo Valley Little League

Goleta Valley South Little League (GVSLL) won the Little League Baseball 12U Section 1 Championship on Monday, defeating Conejo Valley Little League 1-0 in a thrilling pitchers’ duel.

The game’s only run came in the bottom of the first inning. Brooks Caldwell singled to left field, advanced to second on a wild pitch and to third on a passed ball before scoring on Ethan Sierra’s groundout to shortstop.

Neither team scored again as both starting pitchers kept opposing hitters in check throughout the game.

GVSLL pitcher Liam Anderson retired the side in order in the second inning and worked out of several scoring threats with the help of his defense. In the third inning, second baseman Walker Torres turned a double play after catching a fly ball and throwing to first baseman Benn Hause to double off a runner. In the fourth, shortstop Calvin Firestone made a catch on a line drive, and left fielder Jase Hooper recorded the final out with a fly ball catch to leave the tying run stranded at second base.

GVSLL threatened to add to its lead in the fourth inning after loading the bases with one out on a walk by Caldwell and singles from Firestone and Sierra. However, the CVLL third baseman fielded a ground ball and threw home to force out the lead runner, and a flyout ended the inning with the bases loaded.

CVLL also created scoring opportunities in the fifth inning, but GVSLL responded with a 4-6-3 double play before ending the inning on a groundout.

Trailing by one run in the sixth, CVLL was retired in order. GVSLL third baseman Cade Venegas fielded a ground ball and threw to first to secure the final out.

With the victory, GVSLL advances to the state tournament in Aliso Viejo later this month. The team will continue its postseason run with the opportunity to compete for a berth in the Little League Baseball World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The GVSLL 12U All-Star roster includes Liam Anderson, Brooks Caldwell, Dylan Corlett, Nathan Diaz, Calvin Firestone, Benn Hause, Jase Hooper, Brandon Muñoz, Quincy Niksto, Ethan Sierra, Walker Torres and Cade Venegas. The team is managed by Bryan Corlett, with assistant coaches Daniel Hooper and Raymond Torres.