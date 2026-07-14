Santa Barbara Volleyball Club Wins AAU Boys 17U Premier National Championship

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s 17-U team won the 2026 AAU Boys 17 Premier National Championship on July 10 in Orlando, Florida, defeating Vegas United in the championship match.

SBVC finished the tournament with a 12-0 record. The event featured more than 350 teams in the 17-and-under age group, including more than 90 teams competing in the Premier Division.

Outside hitter Mateo Burdick, who has committed to play men’s volleyball at UC Santa Barbara, was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. Burdick, along with Keanu Nguyen and Soren Alldredge, earned AAU All-Tournament Team honors.

Soren Alldredge, Keanu Nguyen and Matteo Burdick received All-Tournament honors. Photo Credit: Courtesy

SBVC’s roster also included Hayes Costner, Nathan Biron, Maddox Denver, Tyler Walker, Moses Schlobohm among other contributors. Denver and Walker shared setting duties, while Nguyen led the team’s defensive efforts. Alldredge and Schlobohm played key roles at middle blocker during the final two days of competition.

The team was coached by Randy DeWeese, an assistant men’s volleyball coach at UC Santa Barbara.

“Winning a national championship is an incredible accomplishment, but we’re just as proud of the way these young men represented Santa Barbara,” said SBVC Director Nick Vogel. “Coach Randy DeWeese did an outstanding job preparing the team and demonstrated stellar poise and preparation as he chose lineups, prepared scouting reports, and exploited weaknesses. The team competed for one another every match, embraced every role, and earned this championship together.”

The national championship concludes the club’s 2026 season and marks a national title for the Santa Barbara-based program.