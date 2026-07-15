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Vikings of Solvang Blood Drive | Credit: Courtesy

The Vikings of Solvang’s recent Community Blood Drive once again demonstrated the incredible generosity of the Santa Ynez Valley, as local residents came together to donate blood and help ensure lifesaving resources remain available for hospitals throughout the Central Coast.

Hosted in partnership with Vitalant, the blood drive welcomed community members who donated a total of 150 units of blood. Each donation carrying the potential to save up to three lives.

While the event lasted just a few hours, its impact will be felt for weeks to come by patients undergoing surgery, cancer treatments, emergency trauma care, and countless other medical situations where blood donations are essential.

“Our community has always answered the call when someone is in need,” said Kim Jensen, Chief of the Vikings of Solvang. “Every person who rolled up a sleeve made a difference for someone they’ll probably never meet. That’s a powerful reminder of what community is all about.”

The Vikings of Solvang host community blood drives twice each year as part of the organization’s ongoing commitment to improving the health and well-being of Santa Barbara County residents. Blood donations remain critically important throughout the year, and every donor helps strengthen the region’s emergency blood supply.

“People often ask how they can make a meaningful difference in someone else’s life,” Jensen said. “Donating blood is one of the simplest and most selfless ways to do exactly that.”

The next Vikings of Solvang Blood Drive will be held on Sept 30th at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall at 1745 Mission Drive.

About the Vikings of Solvang

The Vikings of Solvang is a nonprofit charitable organization dedicated to improving the lives of Santa Barbara County residents through medically related assistance. Through signature events such as the Special Needs Children’s Christmas Party, community blood drives, scholarships, and other charitable initiatives, the organization has served Santa Barbara County and the Central Coast for more than 50 years by helping neighbors in times of need.