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SANTA BARBARA, CA – July 14, 2026

Santa Barbara Public Library invites the public to enjoy Family Movie Nights at the Eastside Library! The free monthly film screening series, held from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on select Fridays, is designed to bring the community together. Screenings will feature a mix of recent blockbusters and beloved family favorites, creating a memorable outing for viewers of all ages. Guests can enjoy a shared experience that goes beyond streaming movies at home, all within a welcoming library setting.

All films include subtitles in either English or Spanish, depending on the original language of the audio. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. The screening room is arranged in an auditorium-style layout, with comfortable carpeted areas for younger children to stretch out and feel at home.

Popcorn is provided, and each event includes a special giveaway; attendees may receive a mini 3D‑printed character inspired by the featured film, while supplies last.

Family Movie Nights at Eastside Library Schedule:

Friday, July 24, 2026 – Hoppers

Friday, August 28, 2026 – Lilo & Stitch

Friday, September 25, 2026 – Encanto

Friday, October 30, 2026 –Coco

Friday, November 20, 2026 – Rise of the Guardians

Friday, December 11, 2026 – The Grinch

3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Eastside Library, MLK Jr. Room (1102 E. Montecito St.)

Event Series Info

About Santa Barbara Public Library

Santa Barbara Public Library, established in 1882, offers free access to books, technology, programs, and resources for all. Everyone is invited to explore our collections, connect with the community, and enjoy a wide range of events. From the Stacks to the Streets, SBPL promotes literacy through community. Books and more.