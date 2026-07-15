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SANTA BARBARA, CA – July 14, 2026

On July 14, 2026, around 3:00 p.m., Officers responded to a home in the 700 block of California Street for an argument occurring between two family members.

Once on scene, officers learned the individual threatened the other family member and was in possession of a folding knife. The family member ran out of the home in fear and contacted officers.

Officers attempted to contact the individual in the backyard of the home, but the individual did not respond to officers’ commands. Because it was unclear whether the individual was still armed, officers established a safety perimeter while continuing to talk to the individual.

Santa Barbara Police Crisis Negotiation Team members responded to the scene and successfully worked with the individual, resulting in a peaceful resolution.

The incident lasted approximately two and a half hours.

The individual was identified as Corina Saddler Campbell, a 48-year-old Santa Barbara resident, who was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on several felony offenses.