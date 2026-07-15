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SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Following a successful kickoff to its Summer Community Wellness Series with a community Nature Meditation Walk on June 28, Sacred Garden Wellness is inviting the community to join its upcoming outdoor Yoga, Pilates, meditation, and mindful nature experiences that support local nonprofit organizations throughout the summer.

Centered on the theme “Nourish Your True Nature,” the series brings people together in Santa Barbara’s beautiful outdoor spaces to move, breathe, reconnect with nature, and give back. One hundred percent of donations benefit local nonprofit organizations dedicated to environmental stewardship, youth development, and mental wellness.

“Our mission is to make the transformative benefits of Yoga, Pilates, and Meditation—what we call ‘Yogalates’—accessible to everyone,” said Laura Caulfield-Lewis, founder of Sacred Garden Wellness. “When we gather outdoors to move, breathe, and connect with nature, we nourish not only ourselves but our entire community. By donating 100% of event proceeds to local nonprofits, every practice becomes an opportunity to support causes that protect our environment, empower youth, and promote mental well-being. Together, we’re cultivating positive change—one breath, one step, and one act of kindness at a time.”

“We’re grateful for the way Laura and Sacred Garden Wellness are bringing people together through movement, mindfulness, and a shared commitment to giving back,” said Lauren Winnewisser, Development Director of Wilderness Youth Project. “Connecting with nature, with one another, and with ourselves is at the heart of what we encourage children to experience every day. This partnership helps make those connections possible while supporting several organizations that strengthen our entire community.”

“Laura and her Sacred Garden Wellness initiative exemplify the kind of compassion, generosity, and care for our community that we aim to instill in all the children who go through our programs,” said Vivian Valentin, Executive Director and co-founder of Kind Mind Santa Barbara. “After seven years of planting seeds in younger students, this summer we started a summer internship program for teens. Our hope is that, like Laura, they’ll take what they’ve learned about tuning into their inner and outer nature and teach it to their peers — creating a ripple effect that consciously fosters our sense of belonging to the Earth and to each other.”

Building on the enthusiasm and community connection sparked by the inaugural meditation walk, Sacred Garden Wellness welcomes new and returning participants to the remaining events in the series.

Upcoming Community Events

Outdoor Yogalates

Benefiting Wilderness Youth Project, Kind Mind SB, and the Sierra Club Santa Barbara Chapter

Enjoy an all-levels outdoor class blending yoga, Pilates, breathwork, meditation, and mindful movement in a welcoming community setting.

Sundays at 3:00 p.m.

July 19

July 26

August 2

Location:

La Mesa Park

295 Meigs Road

Santa Barbara

Walk-ins are welcome.

Suggested Donation: $20 (pay what you can)

Wellness with a Purpose

Sacred Garden Wellness believes that wellness extends beyond the mat. Every class and every mindful walk is an opportunity to improve personal well-being while directly supporting organizations that care for people and the planet.

Whether participants are longtime practitioners or trying Yogalates for the first time, everyone is welcome. Through movement, mindfulness, and meaningful community partnerships, Sacred Garden Wellness is planting seeds of inspiration and demonstrating that positive change begins one breath, one step, and one act of kindness at a time.

About Sacred Garden Wellness

Sacred Garden Wellness is dedicated to making the benefits of Yoga, Pilates, and Meditation accessible to everyone through inclusive community programming and outdoor experiences. By combining movement, mindfulness, and service, Sacred Garden Wellness inspires healthier lives while supporting local nonprofit organizations. One hundred percent of donations from its community events benefit charitable partners working to improve the health of people, communities, and the natural world. Together we can make an impact, raising awareness, taking our practice beyond the mat. For more information and to get involved, visit http://www.SacredGardenWellness.com

About Kind Mind Santa Barbara

Kind Mind SB empowers youth to immerse in nature with curiosity, mindfulness and compassion to build emotional resilience and reimagine our world together. The program brings experiences of interconnectedness with nature and each other through sensory exploration and hands-on activities that teach concentration, emotional regulation, self-awareness, gratitude, empathy, collaboration and agency. KIND MIND

About Sierra Club Santa Barbara – Ventura

The Sierra Club protects the environment and connects people through education, advocacy, conservation and science. Santa Barbara-Ventura | Sierra Club

About Wilderness Youth Project



Wilderness Youth Project fosters confidence, health, and a lifelong love of learning for young people and families through active outdoor experiences and nature-based mentoring. Programs take participants to creeks, beaches, mountain trails, and open spaces throughout Santa Barbara’s front country, building deep and lasting connections — to self, community, and place. Learn more at wyp.org.

Read past Indy Article By Caitlin Scialla for more background: