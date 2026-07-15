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GOLETA, CA, July 15, 2026 – The City of Goleta is reminding our community about an upcoming Beautify Goleta event in celebration of Plastic Free July. Join us THIS Saturday, July 18, at the Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue). The City’s Beautify Goleta program includes a free bulky item drop-off and a community litter cleanup, both designed to support a cleaner, more sustainable Goleta. The event will also feature educational opportunities with the Plastic Free Goleta team and the Old Town Goleta Neighborhood Creek Project.

Free Bulky Item Drop-Off (9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.)

This is a great opportunity to dispose of large household items responsibly, right in your community.

Drop-Off Location: Goleta Community Center REAR PARKING LOT

Goleta Community Center REAR PARKING LOT Accepted Items: Furniture, mattresses, and other non-hazardous bulky household items

Furniture, mattresses, and other non-hazardous bulky household items Not Accepted: Electronics Household hazardous waste (paints, chemicals, etc.) Medications



Please Note: Items may only be dropped off between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Drop-offs before or after these hours will not be accepted.

Community Litter Cleanup (9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)

Join your neighbors to help beautify the neighborhood surrounding the Goleta Community Center.

Volunteer Meetup: Goleta Community Center FRONT LAWN

Volunteers will receive:

A reusable Go Green Goleta utensil set (while supplies last)

A Beautify Goleta hat and long-sleeve t-shirt (while supplies last)

All ages are welcome. Please wear close-toe shoes and bring sun protection. Consider walking, biking, or carpooling to reduce your carbon footprint, and please bring your reusable water bottle!

Thank You to Our Partners

This event is made possible thanks to the ongoing support of MarBorg Industries and Big Green Cleaning. Their partnership helps keep Goleta clean, safe, and beautiful. To learn more about the Beautify Goleta program and how to get involved year-round, visit http://www.CityofGoleta.org/BeautifyGoleta. For questions or feedback, contact us at EnvironmentalServices@CityofGoleta.gov.

We hope to see you Saturday, July 18! Go Green Goleta!