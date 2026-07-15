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GOLETA, CA, July 14, 2026 – There is still time left to participate in the Read-A-Palooza Summer Reading Program at the Goleta & Santa Ynez Valley Libraries! With Nathalia Music, Movie Matinees, Hula Anyone, and another Beach Book Club still on the calendar, there are still plenty of ways to partake in the fun before the program ends July 31. Join us for:

Goleta Valley Library (GVL) Express – 6500 Hollister Ave, Suite 105, Goleta

Hula Show on Saturday, July 18 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue, Goleta)

Beach Book Club on Thursday, July 23 from 5:00 -6:30 p.m. at Goleta Beach near the playground (5986 Sandspit Road, Goleta)

Buellton Library – 202 Dairyland Road, Buellton

Nathalia Music Concert on Saturday, July 18 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Buellton Library

Solvang Library – 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang

Movie Matinees every Thursday in June and July from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Solvang Library

To participate in Read-A-Palooza, simply log your reading a minimum of four days per week to earn fun weekly prizes and entries into our grand prize drawings. Complete a variety of activities at home and around town to earn even more entries into the drawings. All you need to get started is to pick up your paper reading log at your library or register online through the Beanstack app or http://www.beanstack.com.

There have been over 1,400 Read-A-Palooza participants so far, keeping library staff and teen volunteers busy! Programming like the Beach Book Clubs, Mahni’s Reptiles, and The Tie-Dye Craft event have seen great turnout from patrons of all ages, with many familiar faces returning, again and again.

Check out our website at http://www.goletavalleylibrary.org/summer for more details and program information.

We could not run this program without the generous support of our volunteers and community sponsors, including the Friends of Goleta Valley Library, Friends of the Buellton Library, Friends of the Library of the Santa Ynez Valley, and so many more!

Please see the complete list of sponsors below:

Albertson’s, Birkholm’s Bakery & Café, Blenders in the Grass, Bob’s Well Bread, The Book Loft, Brick Barn Wine Estate, California Nature Art Museum, Coffee House by Chomp, Community Clayworks, The Creation Station Fabric & Quilt Shop, Deckers Brands, Drover’s Doughnuts, Enjoy Bagels & Sweets, Friends of the Buellton Library, Friends of Goleta Valley Library, Friends of the Library of the Santa Ynez Valley, Goleta Valley Athletic Club, Habit Burger & Grill, The Home Connection – Solvang, Ice in Paradise, Industrial Eats, Ingeborg’s Danish Chocolates, Jersey Mike’s, Kaena Wine Co., Kona Ice, Lefty’s Coffee, Los Olivos, MOXI, the Wolf Museum of Exploration & Innovation, Mystic Merchant, Nana Thai, New Frontiers Natural Marketplace, Olsen’s Danish Village Bakery, Rori’s Artisanal Creamery, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History & Sea Center, Santa Barbara Zoo, Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum & Parks-Janeway Carriage House, Solvang Bakery, Solvang Ultimate Escape Rooms, South Coast Deli, South Coast Montessori, South Coast Railroad Museum, Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA, Subway (#5776), Valley Hardware and Garden Center, Woodstock’s Pizza, and Yogurtland.