Vista del Mar Union School District Welcomes Dr. Raymond Fausel as New Superintendent/Principal as Historic Rural School Prepares for Centennial Celebration

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GAVIOTA, CA – Vista del Mar Union School District has appointed Dr. Raymond Fausel as its new Superintendent/Principal, ushering in an exciting new chapter for one of Santa Barbara County’s most distinctive public schools. As the district prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary during the 2026–27 school year, district leaders believe Dr. Fausel’s experience, leadership philosophy, and passion for community-centered education make him the ideal leader to build upon Vista’s remarkable legacy.

Dr. Fausel most recently served as Associate Superintendent of Educational Services for Soledad Unified School District, where he oversaw curriculum and instruction, student and family services, special education, strategic planning, accountability, and districtwide improvement efforts. During his tenure, the district earned multiple California Distinguished School recognitions, a California School Boards Association Golden Bell Award, Educational Results Partnership Honor Roll recognition, and Innovate Schools Top School designations.

Previously, Dr. Fausel served as principal in the Vallecito Union School District, leading a small rural school community where he expanded student supports, improved academic achievement, and established Calaveras County’s first on-site elementary mental health center. Earlier in his career, he worked as both a classroom teacher and Director of Teaching and Learning, strengthening curriculum, instructional practices, and professional learning systems.

His journey into education began far from California. As a Peace Corps volunteer teaching English in Kyrgyzstan, Dr. Fausel discovered that education extends well beyond textbooks and classrooms. “Living and teaching in another culture fundamentally shaped the way I think about education,” said Dr. Fausel. “It taught me that the very best education extends far beyond academics. That experience continues to influence the way I see students, schools, and our responsibility as educators.” Those experiences align naturally with Vista del Mar’s philosophy of educating the whole child.

Nestled along the Gaviota Coast, Vista de las Cruces School has become known for providing students with educational opportunities rarely found in traditional schools. Through its Vista Institute of Environmental Studies (VIES), students regularly step beyond the classroom to learn directly from the natural environment that surrounds them.

During the past year, students participated in Me Water surf trips, bird studies with Audubon educators, regenerative cattle grazing and geology studies, and Chumash cultural experiences at Hollister Ranch. Students also attended AstroCamp, Outdoor School at Rancho Alegre, and numerous other outdoor learning opportunities that connect science, environmental stewardship, and place-based education.

“What excites me most about Vista is that meaningful learning happens through firsthand experiences,” Dr. Fausel said. “Vista’s remarkable setting creates opportunities that very few schools can offer. Students can explore the natural world, learn from the people who know and care for this place, ask meaningful questions, and develop both curiosity and a lifelong sense of stewardship.”

Vista del Mar Board President Ryan Harrington said the district’s greatest strength goes beyond its innovative programs.

“While Vista’s environmental focus has become a defining feature of the district, our school’s small size remains one of its greatest strengths,” Harrington said. “Students know one another. Teachers know every family. The school serves as the heart of the Gaviota community. That close-knit culture creates an environment where every child is known, supported, and encouraged to reach their full potential.”

Dr. Fausel shares that same philosophy. “The strongest schools are filled with people who see the potential in every child,” he said. “Students thrive when they’re known and valued, teachers thrive when they’re supported, and families thrive when they’re welcomed as genuine partners.”

For Dr. Fausel, accepting the position was more than a professional decision. From his first conversations with the Board of Trustees and staff, he recognized something special about Vista del Mar. As he and his wife prepare to welcome their first child later this year, they chose not only a new leadership opportunity but also a community in which to build their lives and raise their family.

As Vista del Mar prepares to celebrate its centennial, Dr. Fausel says his first priority is listening. “One hundred years represents generations of educators, trustees, families, and community members who believed deeply in this school,” he said. “That kind of legacy deserves gratitude, humility, and stewardship. My responsibility is to honor everything that has made Vista exceptional while helping the community continue building toward an even stronger future.”

Vista del Mar’s enduring spirit is perhaps best experienced long before visitors reach the school. The country road leading to campus winds beneath a canopy of majestic oak trees, past grazing deer and waving neighbors, a reminder that education here has always been rooted in relationships, community, and a profound sense of belonging.

As Vista del Mar Union School District enters its second century, district leaders believe the combination of its historic legacy, a distinctive environmental education program, and Dr. Raymond Fausel’s student-centered leadership positions the district for an exciting future, one that continues to inspire curiosity, stewardship, academic excellence, and community for generations to come.