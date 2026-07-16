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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara County, Calif., July 15, 2026 – For some pets, the happiest foster stories don’t end with adoption. They end with a front door opening, a wagging tail and a family finally reunited.

That’s the goal of C.A.R.E.4Paws’ temporary foster program and new Pet Refuge, which together provide safe, confidential care for Central Coast dogs and cats whose families face domestic violence, medical emergencies, housing insecurity, deportation concerns or other life crises. The Pet Refuge offers free emergency boarding, while foster families provide a comforting alternative for pets that need a home environment or longer-term placement.

When people face a crisis, concern for a beloved pet often becomes a barrier to seeking help. That’s why C.A.R.E.4Paws created the Pet Refuge. While the program provides free, confidential emergency boarding, some pets thrive best in a home rather than a boarding environment. Foster volunteers provide the comfort, stability and one-on-one attention these pets need while expanding C.A.R.E.4Paws’ ability to help more families during times of crisis.

“People often ask, ‘Why foster a pet that already has a family?’” says Andrea Caplan, C.A.R.E.4Paws’ Pet Refuge & Foster Coordinator. “The answer is simple: because you’re helping a family stay together. A foster home gives pets the love, companionship and routine they need while their people focus on finding safety, recovering from illness or rebuilding their lives. By opening your home temporarily, you help prevent pets from entering already overcrowded shelters and rescue organizations and give families the chance to reunite when they’re ready.”

Most foster placements last one to three months, depending on each family’s circumstances and progress. C.A.R.E.4Paws provides supplies, veterinary care and ongoing support throughout all placements, which are confidential to protect everyone’s privacy.

For volunteer Courtney Radis, a recent foster experience proved more meaningful than she ever expected. “Temporary fostering was a tangible way for my family to help someone outside of ourselves,” Radis says. “Getting to spend time with the best cats in the whole world until they could be reunited with their owner was even more beautiful than we could have imagined. Knowing she was able to hold and hug them again after finding stability will stay with us forever.”

Natasha Benitez, who is fostering four-year-old Dakota, says opening her home to pets in need has been rewarding. “I feel so lucky to have the opportunity to give dogs like Dakota a safe, loving home during a time of transition. Although it takes a little time for everyone to settle in, watching dogs gain confidence, feel secure and learn to trust people makes every moment worthwhile. Seeing Dakota happy brings us joy every day. She’s our silly little snuggle bug with the most tender heart.”

Those interested in becoming a foster family can learn more and apply at care4paws.org/foster, or call 805-968-2273 with any questions. To learn more about C.A.R.E.4Paws and its many safety-net services, and to support the nonprofit’s work on the Central Coast, please visit care4paws.org.