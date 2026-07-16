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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA – July 15, 2026

Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) and Santa Barbara Public Library (SBPL) have partnered to launch “Library on the Fly”- a free library for passengers traveling through the SBA terminal. This program will operate similarly to other community book exchanges, encouraging travelers to take a book if they need one or donate a book they have finished reading. SBPL will supplement the library with a variety of options, including books for both adults and children, diverse genres, and multilingual content.

The co-branded book cart can be found on the second floor of the terminal, post-security, just past Gate 2. No library card is required to take a book. Travelers can sign up for a digital library card for full access to SBPL’s digital library, including free eBooks, audiobooks, and more. To upgrade your eCard to a full-access Library Card, with access to all physical and digital materials, visit any Santa Barbara Public Library location in person.

To sign up for an eCard, visit Register for a Library Card (sbplibrary.org/eCard).

To explore all available digital resources, visit Digital Library (sbplibrary.org/DigitalLibrary).



“The Santa Barbara Airport team is excited to launch ‘Library on the Fly’ with our partners at Santa Barbara Public Library,” said Airport Director Chris Hastert. “This collaboration is a great example of how two local organizations can partner together to amplify their services. SBA prides itself on providing a travel experience that is unique from other airports, and this library is another small way we can further enhance our passengers’ journey.”

“The Santa Barbara Public Library is thrilled to partner with the Santa Barbara Airport,” said Library Director Brandon Beaudette. “The summer travel season is the perfect time to enjoy a great book and get acquainted with everything our Public Library has to offer. This partnership helps us get books into people’s hands right when they have time to read, what better place to do that than our beautiful local airport?”

For more information, visit Library on the Fly (FlySBA.com/LibraryontheFly).

About Santa Barbara Airport

Santa Barbara Airport, owned and operated by the City of Santa Barbara, has provided commercial and general aviation services to the Central Coast region for over 80 years. SBA is served by five major airlines: Alaska, American, Delta, Southwest, and United. These airlines offer daily nonstop flights to 13 domestic destinations (including Chicago, Denver, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, and San Diego), and one-stop connections to thousands more destinations around the world. SBA serves more than 1.4 million passengers each year, providing essential transportation service for both residents and visitors alike.

About Santa Barbara Public Library

The Santa Barbara Public Library, established in 1882, offers free access to books, technology, programs, and resources for all. Everyone is invited to explore our collections, connect with the community, and enjoy a wide range of events. From the Stacks to the Streets, SBPL promotes literacy through community, books and more.