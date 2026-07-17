California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., Sets the Record Straight About President Trump’s Fallacious Election Fraud Claims

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Sacramento, Calif. – California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., issued the following statement to set the record straight about President Trump’s continued fallacious, unsubstantiated claims about California Elections:

“Despite President Trump’s repeated and thoroughly debunked claims, the 2020 election was free, fair, and secure. Courts across the country, including judges he appointed, rejected allegations of widespread election fraud.

Non-citizen voting remains exceedingly rare. In California, election officials work every day to maintain accurate voter rolls and ensure that only eligible voters are registered. Once we receive Secretary Mullin’s letter, we will carefully review DHS’s methodology to assess its claims. We welcome legitimate best practices that comply with state and federal law while protecting Californians’ personal information. However, the information provided during the President’s remarks and on the White House website, do not inspire any level of confidence in the methodology used or the conclusions reached.

If the President is truly committed to election integrity, he must stop undermining confidence in our democracy, making it harder for eligible Americans to vote, and attempting to seize authority that the Constitution clearly reserves for the states. His actions disrespect the United States Constitution, voters, election officials, thousands of dedicated volunteers, and the generations of Americans who fought to secure and protect the fundamental right to vote.”