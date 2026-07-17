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Isla Vista, CA — The Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) is seeking qualified candidates to apply for a vacant seat on its Board of Directors. The appointed Director will serve the remainder of the term, ending December 2028.

Serving on the IVCSD Board means having a direct say in shaping Isla Vista’s future. Board members are local leaders who help make decisions about public safety, community programs, and local services. Community members who care about making a difference, representing their neighbors, and keeping Isla Vista the unique and thriving place it is are encouraged to apply. No prior experience is required, just a passion for the community and a willingness to learn.

Applications are due by August 6, 2026, and must be emailed to the General Manager at generalmanager@islavistacsd.com. Applicants must submit a resume and a letter of intent; letters of recommendation are optional but welcome. Per state law, all applications will be made publicly available with the Board agenda.

To be eligible, candidates must be U.S. citizens, at least 18 years old upon taking office, and registered voters who reside in Isla Vista for the duration of their service, through December 2028.

Board members are expected to attend meetings held on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, averaging two to three hours per meeting, and to review agenda packets in advance so they arrive prepared to discuss District business and make decisions. Members are also encouraged to stay informed about local issues affecting the community and may participate in optional committees based on their interests and availability. In recognition of this service, Board members receive a $100 stipend for each Board or Committee meeting attended, up to a maximum of $300 per month.

Interviews and the appointment decision will take place on August 11, 2026, at 6:00 PM, and applicants may join either in person or by Zoom. During the meeting, the Board will hear from each candidate, ask questions, and begin with an informal discussion before moving to a vote.

For more information and to apply, visit: https://islavistacsd.ca.gov/apply-for-the-ivcsd-board-of-directors-988d6a5