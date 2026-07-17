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Lights Up! Theatre Company is proud to announce its production lineup for the 2026-2027 season. The theatre group, known for delighting Santa Barbara audiences with professionally-produced musicals and plays featuring performers ages 12-19, will mount two full-length musicals and one actor-devised original play during its upcoming ninth season.

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is up first, coming to Center Stage Theatre December 10-13, 2026. To follow, advanced members of the company will perform Les Misérables March 11-14, 2027 at The Marjorie Luke Theatre. Later in the spring, an original work devised by young actors in collaboration with director Amy Love will debut at Center Stage Theatre May 15-16, 2027. Enrollment is open now, with auditions for specific productions to follow.

This season offers opportunities for even more Santa Barbara youth to experience the benefits of theatrical training, according to Executive Director Erica Schreiber. “We’re so excited to expand access to our programs through scholarships and tuition assistance this season,” Schreiber says. “The number one thing we hear from Lights Up! families and alumni is how the company strengthens community and helps teens make lifelong friendships. In addition to putting on great shows, that’s the magic we want to spread even farther as we grow.”

Love, who co-founded the youth theatre company in 2018, notes that this season’s show selections reflect where the group finds itself nine seasons in. “We have wonderful relationships with local venues and other theatre professionals, a deeply connected parent and family community, and dedicated performers who return year after year to continue their training,” Love says. “That allows us to take on a gorgeous, classic musical like Les Misérables, while continuing to bring younger actors – and younger audiences – to the theatre with a popular show like The Lightning Thief.”

Lights Up! productions bring together the talents of seasoned theatre folk (direction, choreography, set and costume design, and vocal music training are all led by professionals in their craft), giving local youth the opportunity to experience high-quality training in a nurturing, inclusive environment. Company members not only develop their acting, singing, and dance skills, but also learn theatre etiquette, enjoy mentorship opportunities, and can further their learning by studying costume design, set building, props, hair and makeup, and stage management.

Lights Up Theatre Company membership begins with a self-taped video audition, followed by in-person auditions for specific productions. Young actors are strongly encouraged to submit their self-tape before August 15, 2026 to ensure eligibility for the full theatre season. Visit lightsupsb.com/audition for more information.