Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA –July 14, 2026

The Santa Barbara Police Department is excited to invite residents of all ages to join us for National Night Out on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Spencer Adams Lot, 1235 Chapala Street. This free, family-friendly event brings together residents, public safety professionals, City and County departments, and local organizations for an evening of fun, education, and community engagement.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign celebrated across the country to strengthen relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve. The event provides an opportunity for residents to meet police officers, firefighters, first responders, and community partners in a welcoming environment while learning about the many resources available throughout Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara Police Department is proud to host this year’s event in partnership with the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, Santa Barbara Public Library, Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation, the City of Santa Barbara Sustainability Division, Santa Barbara Airport, Santa Barbara County Probation, the California Highway Patrol (CHP), Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness, Cottage Hospital, American Medical Response (AMR), Youth Makers Market, Immigrant Hope, Santa Barbara Zoo, and MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation. Together, these partners will provide information, resources, and interactive displays.

The event will feature a variety of free activities and attractions, including:

Music by DJ Orbs

Games, prizes, and interactive activities

Food trucks

Face painting

Local vendors

A free school supply giveaway

The Gamez on Wheelz Video Game Truck

Entertainment from the SB Bubble Guy

The Santa Barbara Police Department is committed to building trust through meaningful community engagement and believes that strong partnerships between residents and public safety professionals help create a safer, more connected community.

Admission is free, and everyone is encouraged to attend. Whether you’re meeting an officer for the first time, bringing the family out for an evening of fun, or simply looking to connect with your neighbors, National Night Out offers something for everyone.