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SANTA BARBARA, CA – July 16th, 2026

On July 16, 2026, at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers with the Santa Barbara Police Department responded to a report of a rollover traffic collision in the 1800 block of Castillo Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a sedan resting on its roof. The involved vehicle collided with a legally parked car before the driver lost control, causing it to overturn.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was not injured. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the collision.

Castillo Street was closed for approximately 30 minutes while crews removed the overturned vehicle and cleared the roadway. The roadway has since reopened.