Have you discovered the plush, lavender-infused, weighted, microwaveable stuffed animals created 30 years ago to promote calm and tranquility in everyone from children on up to seniors? A remarkable array of species exists, ranging from the sloth, flamingo, shark, manatee … you name it.

They have appeared on Oprah’s Favorite Things and excell all child safety standards.

Because of their widespread appeal, these are most often found either word-of-mouth online or at the Ace Hardware Retail Stores. Come the holiday season they can be found even more places such as gift stores or retail establishments.

The soft and cuddly Warmies’ heavenly lavender-scent is boosted when put into the microwave for 60 seconds. This may encourage sleep and, thus, are nothing less than a godsend to parents.

At roughly $35 apiece they are worth every penny. Imitations do exist but there is nothing like the Warmie. I just mailed a Capybara Warmie to my uncle in Florida, but my favorite is the Hamster. Gerbil? And yes, adults love them, too!