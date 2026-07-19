The Santa Barbara Foresters concluded their 2026 regular season with a 9-2 victory over the San Luis Obispo Blues on Sunday afternoon.

With the win, the Foresters improved to 26-5-1 and finished in first place in the CCL South standings.

Wylan Nelson and Joshua Woodworth led the Foresters offensively with two hits apiece, and Santa Barbara broke the game open with four runs in the eighth inning, extending a 5-2 lead to the final 9-2 margin.

Four Santa Barbara pitchers combined to shut down the Blues. Brody Berlowitz got the start and surrendered just one run over three innings while striking out five. Carter Speights was nearly flawless in three innings of relief, allowing just one hit.

Jack Fowler worked around two San Luis Obispo hits in the ninth inning to close out the victory.

The Foresters will now compete in the 92nd National Baseball Congress World Series in Wichita, Kansas, beginning July 23. All games will be available to stream at https://www.youtube.com/@nbcws.