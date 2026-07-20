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(SANTA BARBARA, Calif)- In recognition of Probation and Pretrial Services Week, July 19–25, 2026, the County of Santa Barbara Probation Department proudly honors its dedicated officers and professional staff who protect public safety, promote accountability, and support individuals as they transition back into our community.

This week, the Department highlights the work of its staff in strengthening public safety through individualized supervision, evidence-based practices, and strong partnerships with courts, law enforcement, behavioral health providers, schools, and community organizations across Santa Barbara County.

Probation professionals advance accountability and rehabilitation through community supervision, pretrial monitoring, and evidence-based interventions. They assess individual needs, develop case plans, and connect people to treatment and supportive services, including substance use treatment, mental health care, education, employment, housing, and cognitive-behavioral programming.

“Probation improves public safety by holding individuals accountable while supporting meaningful change,” said Chief Probation Officer Holly Benton. “Our staff work alongside community partners to reduce recidivism, support victims, strengthen families, and connect people to the services they need to succeed. Their work makes a difference across Santa Barbara County.”

Pretrial services staff support individuals in safely remaining in the community while their cases move through the court process. Through risk-informed monitoring, court reminders, and service connections, they reduce unnecessary detention while supporting court appearances and public safety.

The Department also collaborates with justice system partners, supports victim restitution processes, and uses data-driven approaches to prioritize individuals who pose the greatest risk while supporting rehabilitation for those ready to change.

Probation and Pretrial Services Week recognizes the work of probation professionals whose efforts impact thousands of individuals, victims, and families each year—helping make Santa Barbara County safer and stronger.