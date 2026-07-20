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CARPINTERIA, Calif. — Mayor Natalia Alarcon and local public relations and media company Joyful Media are launching a revitalized Shop Carp Campaign, a community-wide effort designed to celebrate, promote, and support locally owned businesses throughout Carpinteria.

The Shop Carp Campaign introduces a refreshed and modernized approach focused on helping Carpinteria businesses gain visibility, attract customers, and thrive in an increasingly challenging economic environment.

“This is my hometown and the local businesses are the heart of our community,” said Carpinteria Mayor Natalia Alarcon. “As the Mayor I want to support a flourishing business community and this is just the campaign to help make that happen.“

Mayor Natalia Alarcon is participating in this initiative in her individual, voluntary capacity as an elected official and community member. Her involvement is separate from and not part of her official duties as Mayor of the City of Carpinteria, and the campaign is not a City program or City-sponsored activity.

The campaign will include new storefront decals, dedicated social media channels under @LovingCarp, strategic media outreach, digital marketing resources for businesses, and professionally produced weekly video features highlighting local business owners and their stories.

“I saw our business community needed uplifting and I believe this effort will boost business and inspire our amazing local owners,” said Dr. Regina Ruiz, owner of Joyful Media. “Our local businesses are what make Carpinteria special. Through storytelling, media exposure, and community engagement, we want to remind residents and visitors alike that every local purchase makes a difference.”

Dr. Ruiz is a Carpinteria resident, former top-market television news anchor and reporter, and strategic communications professional. She earned her doctorate degree from the University of Southern California in Organizational Change and Leadership and has spent her career helping organizations build community connections through impactful storytelling and communications.

A signature component of the campaign will be weekly business spotlight videos featuring professional broadcast-style interviews and video storytelling. The stories will highlight the people, history, and passion behind Carpinteria businesses—from multi-generational family restaurants and longtime retailers to new entrepreneurs bringing fresh ideas to the community.

Business spotlight opportunities are open to all Carpinteria businesses. Any business owner interested in being highlighted through the Shop Carp Campaign’s social media features, video storytelling, or promotional efforts is invited to contact Joyful Media directly. Featured businesses will be selected based on scheduling, availability, and the campaign’s goal of representing a broad cross-section of Carpinteria’s business community.

The campaign also addresses a growing challenge facing many small businesses.

As commercial rents and operating costs continue to rise, many local business owners have limited resources available for marketing and promotion. The Shop Carp Campaign aims to provide businesses with professional visibility and marketing support at a critical time, particularly as the busy summer tourism season approaches.

Through the dedicated @LovingCarp social media channels, residents and visitors will have a central place to discover local businesses, community events, special promotions, and inspiring stories about the entrepreneurs who contribute to Carpinteria’s unique character.

Organizers hope the campaign will strengthen community pride, increase local spending, support tourism, and provide lasting benefits for Carpinteria’s business community.

About Shop Carp

The Shop Carp Campaign is an independent community initiative led by Carpinteria Mayor Natalia Alarcon in her individual capacity and Joyful Media to encourage residents and visitors to support locally owned businesses throughout Carpinteria. Through community storytelling, digital media, business promotion, and public engagement, the campaign seeks to strengthen the local economy while celebrating the businesses that make Carpinteria unique. The campaign is not sponsored, endorsed, funded, or administered by the City of Carpinteria and does not represent an official City program or policy.