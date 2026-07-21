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CARPINTERIA, CA (July 21, 2026) – Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is proud to announce the addition of three outstanding individuals to its Board of Directors, strengthening the organization’s leadership as it continues its mission to inspire all girls to be strong, smart, and bold.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is thrilled to welcome Das Williams, Ashley Smith Fraser, and Danielle Bordenave to its Board of Directors, effective July 2026.

Das Williams currently serves as the Director of Government and Community Relations at Central Coast Community Energy (3CE). He brings with him an extensive background in public service and policy leadership, having previously served as a Santa Barbara County Supervisor, a representative of the 37th District in the California State Assembly, and as a Santa Barbara City Council member. Williams holds a master’s degree in environmental science and management from the University of California, Santa Barbara. As a Girls Inc. parent and Carpinteria resident, he is well-situated to understand the impact of Girls Inc. programs at both the family and community level. His lifelong commitment to public service and clean energy solutions strengthens the community-driven and environmentally conscious perspective of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria’s board leadership.

Ashley Smith Fraser is a Pediatric Dermatology Nurse Practitioner practicing in Ventura and Oxnard and a current board member of the Society of Dermatology Nurse Practitioners. She received her degree at John Hopkins University. In her professional practice, she is passionate about providing family-centered care that supports the whole child and their family and believes Girls Inc. of Carpinteria embodies a similar philosophy. Smith Fraser is the parent of a Girls Inc. participant, enjoys ceramics, painting, and baking, and lives in Carpinteria with her husband, their two daughters, and their dog, Indie.

Danielle Bordenave is the owner of SPARK45, a small business through which she channels her passion for inspiring others to live their healthiest lives through physical therapy, Lagree Fitness, Stay Strong Senior classes, and indoor cycling. Since moving to Carpinteria, Danielle has also been active in C-DOG as a founding board member. During COVID-19, she discovered rock painting, which helped grow the CARP Rocks group and the Carp Rock Caterpillar. She supports Girls Inc. of Carpinteria’s Eureka! program which promotes girls’ college and career readiness and has served as an extern host, providing girls with opportunities to gain hands-on work experience. Her passion for wellness, artistic expression, and community makes her a valuable and mission-aligned addition to Girls Inc. of Carpinteria’s board.

“We are so pleased to welcome Das, Ashley, and Danielle to our board,” said Executive Director Jamie Collins. “Each brings with them a unique perspective that deepens our leadership’s understanding of how to best serve youth in our community and strengthen our mission of inspiring all girls to be strong, smart, and bold.”

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria sends its gratitude and appreciation to its dedicated board members who will be rolling off this year including past president Angelina Lane, Bianca Vega, and Caroline Alarcon. Their commitment to our mission has left a lasting mark on the families we serve, and we look forward to building upon the foundation they helped establish as Girls Inc. embarks on the next chapter.

As Girls Inc. launches its new three-year strategic plan, the organization is committed to expanding its reach and doubling its impact by reintroducing its proven, girl-centered programming to Ventura County. Building on its successful model in Carpinteria, Girls Inc. is responding to a growing need for programs that support the social, emotional, academic, and leadership development of girls, particularly in underserved communities. Through safe spaces, positive mentorship, and research-informed programming, the organization empowers girls to build confidence, succeed in school, and reach their full potential while increasing access to opportunities that help them thrive.

For more information about Girls Inc. of Carpinteria or open advisory and committee positions, please email, Executive Director, Jamie Collins jamie@girlsinc-carp.org or visit [www.girlsinc-carp.org].

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is a member of Girls Inc., a nonprofit organization that inspires all girls to be strong, smart, and bold. Our programming focuses on the development of the whole girl: we deliver life-changing programs and experiences designed to equip girls to overcome serious barriers and grow up healthy, educated, and independent. A combination of long-lasting mentoring relationships, a pro-girl environment and research-based programming prepares girls to lead fulfilling and productive lives and become role models in their community. Girls Inc. of Carpinteria currently serves more than 800 youth in Santa Barbara County, from Pre-K to post-grad. To learn more, become a volunteer, or offer support, please visit http://www.girlsinc-carp.org/.