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LOMPOC, Calif. (July 21 2026) — Groundstar Vineyard has become the first Regenerative Organic Certified® (ROC™) vineyardestate in the Sta. Rita Hills AVA, marking a significant milestone for regenerative agriculture in one of California’s premier winegrowing regions. Administered by the Regenerative Organic Alliance (ROA) and verified through California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF), Regenerative Organic Certified® (ROC™) is among the world’s most rigorous agricultural certifications. Building upon certified organic production, ROC recognizes farms that meet comprehensive standards for soil health and land management, farmer and worker fairness, and animal welfare where applicable.

For Groundstar Vineyard owners Chiara Shannon and Joseph Brent, the designation represents an important milestone and reflects their long-term commitment to regenerative land stewardship.

“From the day we acquired Groundstar, our vision has been to cultivate a vineyard that promotes ecological health, supports the people who work the land, and contributes positively to the broader agricultural community,” said Shannon. “Becoming Regenerative Organic Certified® validates the work of our farming team and reflects our belief that exceptional vineyards begin with healthy, living soils.”

Situated in the heart of the Sta. Rita Hills, Groundstar encompasses 81.5 certified acres, including approximately 25 acres planted primarily to Pinot Noir, Syrah, and Grenache. Since acquiring the property in 2024, the team has implemented a comprehensive regenerative farming program focused on building healthy soils, increasing biodiversity, and strengthening ecosystem resilience.

Those eﬀorts include cover cropping, compost application, rotational sheep grazing, biodiversity plantings, reduced tillage, and holistic land management practices designed to improve the long-term health and function of the vineyard ecosystem.

Earlier this year, Groundstar expanded its stewardship through the acquisition of the adjoining Williams Ranch, creating a contiguous 320+ acre estate encompassing a working vineyard, ranchland, wildlands, and conservation areas in the Sta. Rita Hills AVA. Together, the expanded footprint and ROC™ certification reflect the estate’s long-term commitment to regenerative agriculture at scale.Groundstar’s approach is guided by the belief that a vineyard is part of a larger living landscape.

“Regenerative agriculture asks us to think beyond the vines—from fence line to fence line,” said Brent. “Healthy soils, thriving microbial life, beneficial insects, grazing animals, native plants, and the people who care for the land all play an essential role in regenerative farming. Our responsibility is to create the conditions for those systems to thrive together.”

The ROC™ certification complements Groundstar’s existing CCOF Certified Organic and Certified California Sustainable Winegrowing (CCSW) credentials, as well as its ongoing biodynamic and regenerative farming practices.

As interest in regenerative agriculture continues to grow, Shannon believes certification provides an important measure of accountability.

“The term ‘regenerative’ is increasingly used in agriculture, but certification matters because it establishes clear standards and independent verification,” she said. “We wanted to hold ourselves accountable to a recognized framework and demonstrate that regenerative farming can succeed at the highest level of premium winegrowing.”

Groundstar Vineyard supplies fruit to a growing group of acclaimed winery partners while also hosting educational programs, private events, and immersive vineyard experiences centered on regenerative agriculture, wine, and land stewardship.

For more information, visit GroundstarVineyard.com.

About Groundstar Vineyard

Groundstar Vineyard is the first Regenerative Organic Certified® (ROC™) vineyard estate in the Sta. Rita Hills AVA. The vineyard property encompasses 81.5 certified acres, including approximately 25 acres under vine, and is managed through a regenerative farming philosophy rooted in organic, biodynamic, and ecological principles. It is part of Groundstar’s broader 320+ acre estate holdings, which includes the adjoining Williams Ranch and encompasses a working vineyard, ranchland, wildlands, and conservation areas. Together, these diverse landscapes are stewarded to promote healthy soils, biodiversity, ecosystem resilience, and long-term environmental sustainability. The vineyard thrives in the region’s cool coastal climate, producing vibrant, terroir-driven fruit with a focus on Pinot Noir, Syrah, and Grenache.