On July 18, 500 supporters of Lotusland enjoyed a fantasy-like experience at the world-renowned, breathtakingly beautiful garden, while raising more than a net $1.5 million to sustain the nonprofit’s operations.

Upon arrival, the florally chic-attired guests were greeted with cocktails, mocktails, and refreshing hors d’oeuvres along a curated garden stroll. On a tiny island in the famed Japanese Garden, artist Andrea Brook played her custom-designed harp, with 26 strings extending more than 60 feet from the island to the shore. Equally mesmerizing was the Lotus Garden, with the lotuses in full bloom, and the Aloe Garden, with the blue Abalone Pond glistening in the afternoon sun.

For those who got a tad warm, staff were on hand at every turn, handing out parasols, cool towels, and spiced watermelon bites. A Rori’s Creamery stand proffered Lotusland Lemongrass and Thai Lime ice cream.

In line with the Botanical Splendor theme, the reception tent on the Great Lawn featured rich botanical textiles, lush foliage, and decorative elements inspired by the garden. Guests relaxed in comfy lounge furniture in the tent and on the lawn. Dining was under a separate open-air tent, with olive-green upholstered chairs and elegantly appointed tables.

Actor Jane Lynch emceed the program, and Trustee Wendy Schmidt introduced special guest Martha Stewart. Schmidt emphasized how plants are the key to all life on earth and that Stewart has made caring for plants, gardens, and our relationship with them fashionable, desirable, and practical. Quoting Stewart, Schmidt stated that more than a spouse or a pet, “having a garden is the secret to a happy life.”

Schmidt, wife of former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, lauded Stewart as an inspiration for their philanthropic work today in regenerative agriculture, healthy food systems, and healthy soils around the world.

Stewart reflected on her last visit to Lotusland, in 2012, when her magazine Living made Lotusland the cover story. Calling Lotusland “this extraordinary place,” Stewart remarked that the gardens are now twice as beautiful as they were then. She praised CEO Rebecca Anderson, gardeners Paul Mills and Tyler Diehl, and the rest of the team, thanking them for the continued commitment to horticultural excellence.

Stewart noted that one-third of the garden’s living collections are threatened in their native habitat, making their care all the more important. She greatly applauded Lotusland’s sustainable and pesticide-free practices.

She pointed to some commonalities between Lotusland founder Ganna Walska and herself, including their Polish heritage (“She was beautiful — I hope to follow”) and the habit, when Walska saw a prized specimen, of asking where the owner bought it or at least to pet it. “I do that all the time, and people actually don’t mind. They really don’t — unless they’re really crabby jerks.”

Guests also enjoyed the premiere of Rooted in Vision, a short film on Lotusland narrated by Lynch that featured recently discovered clips of Walska speaking on woman’s equality. Jim Nye led an auction and paddle raise.

The Botanical Splendor theme celebrated Walska’s legacy, and in an interview, Anderson highlighted the female-led nature of the event. “Lotusland was created through the vision and courage of an extraordinary woman, Ganna Walska, and it is inspiring to celebrate that legacy alongside Wendy Schmidt and Martha Stewart, two trailblazing women who shape our world through their talents and protect our environment as stewards and supporters.”

This signature fundraiser, with the least expensive ticket option at $4,000 for a pair, raises necessary operating funds for the nonprofit, whose conditional use permit limits it to 20,000 visitors annually. With this constraint, ticket sales cover only 13 percent of operating costs. Members got early access to tickets and the limited number released to the public sold out almost immediately, showing strong community support.

In other news, Lotusland is now completing a new water system that will capture and reuse rainwater that otherwise would be lost. Cisterns, bio-filtration and irrigation systems, and a 200,000-gallon underground reservoir were constructed.

Thanks to its efficient and sustainable horticultural practices, Lotusland has been able to meet its irrigation needs with its well water, in the absence of drought. However, aging infrastructure (100+ years) and climate change prodded the nonprofit to invest in the new system. The project, according to Anderson, is about creating a sustainable future for the living collections.

It is the first major project to be funded by the Lotusland Forever campaign, which raised an impressive $30 million. The remainder of the funds have been allocated to other water system components, restoration of the Pavilion and Patio, and restoration and expansion of various gardens.

Trustee Susie Read Cronin, CEO Rebecca Anderson, and Honorary Councilmember Chana Jackson | Gail Arnold



Supporters Kumsu Kim, Young Sohn, and Maria Schmidt (who is also a Host Committee member and docent) | Gail Arnold



Screenwriter Jennifer Cheyne and Actor/Event Emcee Jane Lynch | Gail Arnold



Giedre Narbutas and Trustee David Jones | Gail Arnold



One of many installations in the reception tent | Gail Arnold

Judy Mayer, Trustee Dr. Steven Gundry, and Penny Gundry | Gail Arnold



The dinner tent on the Great Lawn | Gail Arnold

Lotus Garden | Gail Arnold