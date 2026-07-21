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Fiesta is coming to Montecito! The inaugural Old Spanish Days Fiesta in Montecito will be held on Thursday, July 30 with festive music and dance on Coast Village Road.

“We are excited to be bringing Fiesta to Montecito,” said El Presidente 2026 Colin Hayward. “It will be a celebration of everything that is Old Spanish Days – flamenco and folklorico dance, music and mariachis.”

The inaugural Fiesta in Montecito is a collaboration between Old Spanish Days, the City of Santa Barbara and the Coast Village Association. The idea for the event, Fiesta in Montecito, was created by David Bolton, El Presidente 2023. CalPrivate Bank is underwriting the Coast Village Road celebration.

Beginning at 4:30 pm on July 30, the Old Spanish Days stage will be filled with the sounds of Mariachi music, a variety of dance groups, and the 2026 Spirit of Fiesta, the 2026 Junior Spirit of Fiesta and both respective runners-up. There will also be a fashion show demonstrating Fiesta clothing tips for both men and women. The official stage will be set up in the parklet at Coast Village and Middle Roads on the ocean side of the street.

Prior to the stage performances, a Fiesta poster signing will be held further up Coast Village Road at Sunstone Wine Lounge with El Presidente 2026 Colin Hayward and poster artist Pedro De La Cruz. 2026 Fiesta posters will be available for purchase.

All events on Coast Village Road are free to the public. In celebration of Old Spanish Days, Fiesta flags have been installed the length of Coast Village Road. Businesses are encouraged to dress their facades with festive Old Spanish Days bunting and colors.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to welcome residents, merchants, and visitors to an unforgettable evening celebrating the spirit, history, and traditions of Santa Barbara in one of our community’s most beautiful and vibrant districts,” said Beth Sullivan, executive director of the Coast Village Association. ”We look forward to this community coming together in celebration. ¡Viva la Fiesta!”

Old Spanish Days is in its 103rd year with the first Fiesta held in 1924. The non-profit organization provides a platform for youth dancers and singers at its many venues throughout the summer.

Fiesta Forever is this year’s Old Spanish Days theme. Fiesta 2026 runs August 5-9, 2026. Details, tickets and more at sbfiesta.org