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Photo of red panda cub in incubator at Santa Barbara Zoo | Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (July 21, 2026)— It is with immense sadness that Santa Barbara Zoo shares that one of Ruby and Raj’s two-week-old red panda cubs was found deceased this morning in the nest box, next to its mother Ruby, during a routine check.

The cause of death is not known yet, and a necropsy will be performed. Red panda cubs are very fragile, with an infant mortality rate of approximately 40%.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for everyone—for those of us caring for Ruby and her cubs, for our entire Zoo team, for our community, and for the broader conservation efforts to protect these endangered red pandas,” said Dr. Julie Barnes, Vice President of Animal Care & Health at the Santa Barbara Zoo. “We were really hoping that Ruby would be successful in rearing her two cubs, but we also know that infant mortality is very high in this species, particularly for first time mothers. Our animal care and veterinary teams are now focused on giving the surviving cub the best possible chance and taking care of Ruby.”

Born on July 2, the cubs were the first litter for first-time mother Ruby. While Ruby has displayed normal and attentive maternal behaviors since giving birth, the first weeks and months of a red panda cub’s life are the most vulnerable. First litters can present unique challenges, and despite attentive monitoring and expert care, many cubs do not survive.

Yesterday, the Zoo shared that the cub’s sibling required intervention after a routine examination determined it was not nursing adequately and required supportive care and bottle feeding. The surviving cub continues to receive around-the-clock care from the Zoo’s animal care and veterinary teams in a temperature-controlled incubator, receiving supplemental fluids, antibiotics, along with a gradual transition to formula bottle-feeding. While it is always the goal for young animals to be raised by their parents, human intervention is sometimes necessary to provide supplemental care or hand-rearing to give each cub the best possible chance of survival.

The Zoo is also working closely with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Red Panda Species Survival Plan (SSP), consulting with red panda experts at accredited zoos across North America to help guide the cub’s ongoing care.

The red panda is officially classified as Endangered on the IUCN Red List, with its wild population plummeting by roughly 50% over the last few decades. Today, experts estimate that fewer than 10,000 individuals—and potentially as few as 2,500—remain in the wild. This drastic decline is driven by severe habitat fragmentation, poaching, and rapid deforestation. As a result, the surviving populations are now restricted to isolated, high-altitude mountain forests scattered across Nepal, India, Bhutan, China, and Myanmar.

The Zoo will share updates as they become available at sbzoo.org/red-panda-cubdates.

ABOUT SANTA BARBARA ZOO

The Santa Barbara Zoo is a leader in wildlife conservation, education, and community engagement, advancing efforts to conserve biodiversity and ecosystems in California and around the world. Beautifully located on 30 acres overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the Zoo is home to more than 360 animals representing over 97 species in open, naturalistic habitats designed to support animal wellbeing and conservation learning, all in service of its mission to conserve the natural world through education, science, and unforgettable experiences.

The Zoo is also home to California’s first licensed outdoor preschool, setting a new standard for nature-based early learning, and was the first AZA-accredited zoo on the West Coast to become a Certified Autism Center, reflecting its commitment to inclusive, accessible education for all. The Santa Barbara Zoo is located at 500 Niños Dr, Santa Barbara, CA 93103. Visit sbzoo.org.