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Re: People v. Jonathan Isaiah Limon

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Case No. 25CR06139

SANTA MARIA, Calif., – Santa Barbara County District Attorney John T. Savrnoch announced today that 25-year-old Jonathan Isaiah Limon pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the September 3, 2017, murder of Edward Jonathan Ramirez.

Limon is scheduled to be sentenced on August 4, 2026, before the Honorable Judge Kristy Imel in Department 6 of the Santa Maria Division of the Santa Barbara County Superior Court. He faces a sentence of 25 years to life in state prison.

“Although nearly nine years have passed since Edward Ramirez was murdered, today’s guilty plea brings this case to a close and provides long-awaited accountability,” said District Attorney John T. Savrnoch. “I want to thank Detectives Michael Parker and Felix Diaz of the Santa Maria Police Department for their persistence throughout this investigation, as well as Senior Deputy District Attorney Madison Whitmore for her dedication to seeing this case through to its resolution. Their hard work made today’s outcome possible.”